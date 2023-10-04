Yes, I have a perm color blind dream. Dream with the day in which our popular representatives, really be such and turn to see the peopleceasing to see only the interests of the game who nominated them.

I dream of them leaving aside the fallacy that it was their game who brought them to power and recognize that they owe their position to the voters, who hoped that now yes! will fight for them, recognizing that with only vote of their party would never have obtained their desired and coveted position.

Yes, a colorblind dream and as such utopian, but the hope of making it a reality will never die.

Some day Mexico will break universal models and will ensure that popular representatives represent and defend the rights of the people, regardless of their partisan inclinations.

Someday the rulers They will govern for everyone, not just some faction.

Someday, the justice It will not distinguish parties, races, economic or political conditions.

Likewise, one day, the rulers will surround themselves with the best profiles to carry out their mission as successfully as possible, without their spirit being influenced by the color of the party in which they are active, demanding that, as a requirement, they also, in their performance, become color blind.

Someday, in addition, the political map will disappear nepotismthe payment of dues or the prize for friends and we will stop pay salaries to public servants whose only merit is that of being relatives or friends of the ruler in power.

Someday, someday, hopefully not too far away.

For Mexico worthy and united, let us make a pact to fight to materialize that dream.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. October 4, 2023.

