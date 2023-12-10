A study carried out by Fiocruz indicates that dark-colored rivers favor the proliferation of the mosquito that transmits the disease

Fiocruz Amazônia, in partnership with Federal University of Amazonas (Ufam) and the French Institute for Development Research, carried out a study with an unprecedented approach to evaluating the relationship between river color and the incidence of malaria.

According to the research, a relationship was observed between the 2 factors, which is why, in extreme situations, locations close to black rivers have a higher incidence of malaria, when compared to so-called white water rivers, which have cloudy colors and muddy areas, as is the case of Solimões, Amazonas, Madeira and Juruá.

The results of the work, published in a scientific article in the Malaria Journal, indicate that the waters of dark-colored rivers, such as the Rio Negro, as they carry less sediment and are more acidic, can favor the proliferation of the Anopheles darlingi mosquito, which transmits the disease. .

Led by researcher Fernanda Fonseca, deputy head of the Statistics, Geoprocessing and Epidemiology Modeling Laboratory (Legepi/Fiocruz Amazônia), the work is also authored by Fiocruz Amazônia Public Health researchers Jesem Orellana and Antonio Balieiro; Naziano Filizola (Inpa); Jean-Michel Martinez (French Institute for Development Research); and James Dean Santos (Ufam).

The results, according to the authors, help to identify places with the highest risk of malaria transmission, which can contribute to more precise planning of actions aimed at controlling the disease in the region.

According to Fernanda Fonseca, the research was carried out in a region with hydrographic characteristics heterogeneous enough to allow an analysis that contrasted the different colors of the rivers and covering the State of Amazonas, in almost its entirety. The work was the subject of a recent report in Forbes magazine.

The analyzes incorporate data from 50 of the 62 municipalities in the State of Amazonas and were carried out using satellite images from the Google Earth application, data from the National Water Resources Information System (SNIRH), the Environmental Observatory database, Research in Hydrology and Geodynamics of the Amazon basin and the Malaria Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sivep-Malaria), of the Ministry of Health.

“In Brazil, malaria is concentrated in the Amazon region and rivers play an important role in the life cycle of the disease, since the vector reproduces in aquatic environments”, says the research summary. The waters of Amazon rivers have different chemical characteristics, mainly due to the geology of the region, the type of vegetation, the presence of decomposing organisms and the climate.

The research analyzed malaria incidence data, from 2003 to 2019, from 50 municipalities in the State of Amazonas located on the banks of rivers with black, white and mixed water (black and white), with a probability of 99%.

“In this context, the study proposed to carry out an approach based on hypotheses that correlated the colors of the water and the incidence of the disease, in order to determine whether the characteristics of the type of water color influence the distribution of the disease”says Fernanda.

The researcher highlights that, despite advances in recent years in eliminating the disease, in 2021 countries such as Venezuela, Brazil and Colombia were responsible for almost 80% of cases in the Americas region.

“The epidemiological situation remains worrying and challenges such as having reliable data on the incidence and distribution of the disease, as well as locally adapted strategies to improve early diagnosis or timely access to treatment, remain important challenges, especially in vulnerable groups and regions”says the researcher, citing as examples the indigenous peoples who live in remote and degraded areas, generally difficult to access or insufficiently reached by health services, such as what is observed in areas of illegal logging and mineral extraction in the Amazon.

The study reveals that, comparing the lowest values ​​of the malaria incidence indicator (IPA) between the 3 colors of water evaluated, the average levels of black water rivers were substantially higher than the other 2, since the probability of incidence of malaria malaria is higher in black water rivers, compared to white water and mixed water rivers, it was close to 99% in both comparisons.

AMAZON

Fernanda notes that, as Amazonas has historically been one of the States with the highest incidence of the disease in Brazil, from 2002 onwards, the National Malaria Control Program, from the Ministry of Health, strongly encouraged the State to combat the disease.

Actions were developed to strengthen local management, with technical support, greater access to long-lasting insecticidal bed nets, conventional and rapid diagnostic tests, improvements in diagnostic laboratory networks, health education and training of health workers.

The study showed that there was a favorable trend towards a decrease in the incidence of malaria in Amazonas, from 2003 to 2019. However, epidemiologist Jesem Orellana, head of Legepi/Fiocruz Amazônia, highlights that more recently the scenario has become unfavorable, as in 2021, Amazonas was among the 5 states in the Amazon region that did not reach the maximum target for indigenous cases, with 17.4% (60,380) more cases than expected (51,416).

Another information that also shows the worsening of the epidemiological situation of malaria in Amazonas is that of Amazonian municipalities considered high risk, since of the 29 municipalities classified as high risk by the Ministry of Health, 14 were in Amazonas in 2021.

Jesem Orellana also highlights the pioneering nature of the study, as it not only explores a little understood topic, but also combines expertise of scientists in the field of hydrology, geoprocessing and remote sensing, statistics and mathematics applied to health and epidemiology.

“Interdisciplinary work crucial to the consolidation of research cooperation networks and a broader understanding of challenging health problems, such as the elimination of malaria”said Orellana.

Researcher Antonio Balieiro, who participated in the construction of the statistical model developed especially for the analysis of the collected data, explains that Bayesian inference methods were used, which consists of evaluating hypotheses using maximum likelihood; dynamic models and mixture of probability distributions.

“In fact, the person responsible for building a specific model to work with the data we had on hand about malaria was Professor James Dean, from Ufam, one of the contributors to the article. We developed a first model, but we realized that we would need to have more refined statistics to analyze this data and Professor James’ expertise was fundamental”said Balieiro.

The expectation is that the results will help improve the control or elimination of the disease, expanding knowledge about identifying susceptible areas or areas at greater risk of transmission.“Our results can be extrapolated to regions with sanitary and hydrological characteristics similar to those observed in the Brazilian Amazon”said Fernanda.

SEDIMENTS

The presence of suspended sediments in rivers, which are generally sand, clay particles and silt, changes the characteristics of the water such as its physical-chemical properties and, mainly, the color of the water. These can harm or favor the reproduction sites of malaria vectors and, consequently, have an impact on the transmission of the disease.

In the Amazon, river colors are classified as white, black or clear water. White water rivers transport large amounts of suspended sediment and have a pH close to neutral. Among them, the Madeira, Purus, Juruá and Solimões/Amazonas rivers stand out.

Blackwater rivers receive their name due to their characteristic color, which results from the substances dissolved in them. These rivers have an acidic pH, carry a lot of organic matter and have a low concentration of suspended sediment in their waters. The largest of them is the Rio Negro.

Finally, rivers with clear waters (for example, the Tapajós River) have a greenish color or are transparent. These rivers carry a small amount of dissolved sediment, have a certain level of dissolved organic matter and a pH close to neutral. In this context, the study proposed to carry out an approach based on hypotheses, which correlate the colors of the waters of Amazon rivers and the incidence of malaria, in order to evaluate whether the characteristics of the type of water color influence the distribution of the disease.

With information from Fiocruz Portal