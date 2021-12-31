The fire destroyed nearly 1,600 acres in Boulder County, with warnings of possible casualties due to the trapping of hotels and shopping centers.

“We have learned that about 370 homes in Sagamore (…) have been lost. There is also a potential loss of 210 homes in the Old Town Superior,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Bailey said at a news conference.

“I assure you that due to the size, intensity and outbreak of this fire in such a densely populated area, it will not be surprising if there are injuries or deaths,” he added.

The blaze extends over 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers) and has blanketed parts of the skyline in orange smoke, sending residents scrambling to reach safety.

And authorities have asked thousands of people to leave their homes to escape the fires, which are believed to have started when strong winds toppled power lines.

Winds in excess of 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour were reported in some places, fanning the flames and complicating the efforts of firefighters.

“Our prayers are with the thousands of families being evacuated from the fire areas of Superior and Boulder County,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis wrote on Twitter.

Like all regions of the American West, Colorado has been suffering from a continuous drought for years, making its regions vulnerable to wildfires.

Daniel Swain, a meteorologist at the University of California, wrote on Twitter that it was “hard to believe” that these fires happened in December.

He added, “But take into account a record hot and dry autumn, the average snow this season is only one inch, and strong winds at 100 miles per hour, and the result was very fast and dangerous fires.”

Scientists say that human-caused temperature change is mainly behind changing weather patterns and climate disasters.