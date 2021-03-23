A police officer was shot dead by an armed attacker in a supermarket in the city of Boulder, Colorado, United States, in a shooting that, according to local police, resulted in “multiple victims.”

A suspect was arrested and is injured, as confirmed by County Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi.

The incident was recorded in the supermarket King soopers from this city located about 50 kilometers northwest of Denver, the capital of Colorado.

“There are several dead people in this incident. And I’m sorry to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer, “said Yamaguchi, who at the moment refused to confirm the number of victims, until their families are informed.

The military intervened in a shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Colorado. . Photo Reuters.

Two official sources confirmed the death of an official to the local chain CNN, which also reported that the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15 style rifle.

According to that American chain, witnesses indicated that a person entered the store and began shooting.

“The mall was still an active crime scene with a massive police presence and authorities had released few details about what happened“reported CNN.

Boulder police tweeted that there was an “active shooter at the Table Mesa King Soopers. AVOID THE AREA.” More than two hours later, the mall was still flooded with emergency personnel.

“The investigation is ongoing. Crime scene analysts are inside the building processing evidence. Death figures will not be released until families are notified“they continued.

Hours later, the same Twitter account reported that “a reunification center for those looking for missing relatives in the event was established. Witnesses who have not spoken to the police are asked to contact the Boulder Police Department.” they demanded.

A helicopter from the CNN-affiliated KMGH signal recorded a shirtless man being taken out of the supermarket, who “He had what appeared to be blood on his right arm and leg, and his hands appeared to be handcuffed behind him while two officers escorted him. “

CNN reported that the man was transported in an ambulance and that it was unclear if he was involved in the shooting that had occurred inside the store.

Source: Agencies.