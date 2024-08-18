After LAFC beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0, and Colorado Rapids did the same, defeating the Águilas del América, which was the only team left in Liga MX, the semifinals have been closed between clubs from the MLS.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Colorado Rapids and LAFC, corresponding to the semifinals of the Leagues CUP 2024.
City: To be defined
Stadium: To be defined
Date: August 21st
Schedule: To be defined
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
America
|
0-0 (7-2, penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Toluca
|
2-1 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Juarez FC
|
3-2 V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Leon FC
|
1-1 (4-3, penalties) V
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Timbers
|
4-0 D
|
Leagues CUP 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Seattle Sounders
|
3-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
SJ Earthquakes
|
4-1 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Austin FC
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
|
Whitecaps
|
2-2 (4-2, penalties) D
|
Leagues CUP
|
Tijuana
|
3-0 V
|
Leagues CUP
LAFC is now in the semifinals of the 2024 Leagues CUP after beating MLS rival Seattle Sounders 3-0. In the last five games, LAFC has four wins and only one loss. This one occurred in a penalty shootout against the Whitecaps.
Colorado Rapids had gotten off to a bad start in their participation in the Leagues CUP 2024, after being beaten 4-0 by the Timbers. However, they have managed to recover. They left behind high-profile clubs in Mexico, such as Toluca and the Águilas del América, and are now in the semifinals of the competition.
LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Jesus Murillo, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long; Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sanchez, Eduard Atuesta, Ryan Hollingshead, Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga.
Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxsø, Sam Vines; Oliver Larraz, Cole Bassett; Calvin Harris, Djordje Mihailović, Jonathan Lewis, Rafael Navarro.
Now that all Liga MX teams have been eliminated from the 2024 Leagues CUP, it is a fact that the crown will once again be in American showcases. Both teams are very strong, but LAFC is better, so a viable prediction would be 2-0, in favor of the Los Angeles team.
#Colorado #Rapids #LAFC #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply