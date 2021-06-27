Colorado: the previews, the comedians and the guests of the episode of June 27 on Italia 1

Back in prime time on Italia 1 Colorado, the historic comic broadcast, with the revival of the twentieth edition starting tonight, Sunday 27 June 2021, at 21.20. This is the edition that aired in 2019, with the conduct of Paolo Ruffini and the great return of Belen Rodriguez. There will be many moments of comedy, fun and lightness during these episodes. Let’s see together the comedians, the guests and the previews of the second episode of Colorado, with the rerun of the twentieth edition, broadcast tonight, June 27, 2021, on Italia 1.

Previews, comedians and conductors

Alongside the actor and director Paolo Ruffini, for the seventh time at the helm of Colorado, is back by popular demand Belen Rodriguez. The Argentine showgirl and presenter, in addition to playing the role of the hostess, will be the protagonist together with some comedians of hilarious sketches, getting involved with sympathy and self-irony. In addition, on stage, in the guise of co-hosts there will also be Spark, aka Gianluca Fubelli, and the duo the PanPers, for many years one of the cornerstones of the program.

More than 40 artists will alternate on stage in this edition in the name of renewal, experimentation, fast pace, good humor and interaction with the public. A sort of factory, whose fulcrum is represented by the living room adjoining the scene where the comedians converge in rotation, creating a “sui generis” listening group.

Among the most anticipated arrivals in Colorado that of Max Pisu, a master of laughter who will entertain the public with the historical character Tarcisio and his unmissable monologues. In addition, the great return of the Pino & the Antibodies with their beloved Pino and the washing machine and the dog Fuffi. And again the Soldispicci, a cult couple on the web.

Many new entries of this edition broadcast for the first time in 2019 and now re-proposed in replication: Vincenzo Albano, Andrea Carlini, Federico Parlanti, Maria Pia Timo, Stefano Gorno, Massimo De Rosa, Tony D’Ursi, Raffaello Corti, I Masa , Cristina Chinaglia, Francesco Arienzo, Angelo Pisani, Flora Canto, Filippo Caccamo Massimo Bagnato and Gianni Astone. Among the very young, Davide D’Urso, Davide Calgaro and Marco Stabile.

And then, there will be some well-known faces of the program, including Claudia Campolongo, Barbara Foria, Alessandro Bianchi, Alberto Farina, the Pantellas, Mauro Villata, Bob Russo, Raffaele D’Ambrosio, Rubes Piccinelli, Herbert Cioffi, Bella Question, Peppe and Ciccio, Franco Rossi, Gianluca Impastato and Enrico Luparia, Pablo and Pedro. Francesca Cipriani and Elena Morali also return to the cast of Colorado. To act as a trait d’union between the performances of the artists there will not be the classic dance troupe, but a group of 5 girls who, in addition to performing in amusing stacchetti, will try their hand at some comedy tests. Among them will then be elected “Miss Colorado”.

Streaming and tv