A woman from Colorado, United States, was detained on September 16 in a police patrol when she was hit by a train. The woman, who “was miraculously saved”, was left with a broken arm and nine broken ribs. Two city police officers were singled out for abandon her purposely on the spot.

The police officers were charged last Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and traffic offenses for leaving the woman inside the patrol.

The woman, identified as Yareni Rios-Gonzales20 years old, resided in Greeley, Colorado and would have been arrested for threatening a motorist with a weapon and allegedly drug trafficking.

The woman was driving in the middle of the night when agents of the Police Department of Platteville urged her to get out of the vehicle, she was apprehended by the agents, and detained in the back seat of a patrol car that was parked in the middle of the train tracks.

TRAIN HITS OCCUPIED POLICE CAR VIDEO: With a suspect detained in the back seat, a police car is crushed by a fast-moving train in Weld County Suspect was handcuffed in the back seat as the train blared a horn leading up to the crash. I will have more on @CBSNewsColorado 4/5/6p pic.twitter.com/P0w3hd5Bs2 — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) September 23, 2022

“What’s going on?” the woman repeatedly asked the agents, assuming she didn’t understand the reason for the arrest.

When entering Yareni inside of patrol, the policemen move away from the vehicle continuing with the procedure, when the thunderous horn of the train sounds, which made the agents run away from the railway tracks forgetting the woman who was inside the truck. In this way, the train hit the patrol, throwing it several meters ahead and seriously injuring the detainee.

The woman’s lawyer explained to The Denver Post that she is still being treated in a hospital, as the impact left her with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, back and head injuries, in addition to having to undergo surgery due to a broken arm.

For its part, the Platteville Police Department explained that the officers responded to the call to what could be an incident of anger, and due to the risk that the woman could represent, they justified their action. However, what the lawyer does not explain is why the policemen parked the vehicle in the middle of the train tracks and did not move it when they entered Yareni.

In Colorado (USA), the police abandoned a handcuffed Latina woman in a patrol car on the tracks after seeing the train approaching. The woman miraculously survived, she has 9 broken ribs, a broken arm… This is the country where they distribute the diploma of democracy around the world. pic.twitter.com/d6C4Ss7j8T — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) September 29, 2022

Authorities said Jordan Steinke, a Fort Lupton police officer, will face charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault. Likewise, Sergeant Pablo Vázquez, Platteville Police will face five misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment and traffic charges.

