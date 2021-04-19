Updated:
Health expert and SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has been struggling with severe hostility for some time. Now it’s got his Smart. But he “never wants to give up”.
Cologne – The windshield and also the wipers are covered with paint, a paint bucket found nearby by the police finally confirms the suspicion: someone has tampered with the Smart of SPD politician Karl Lauterbach. The health expert has been complaining about hostility for a long time, as a precaution he had already canceled his service at a vaccination center in February of this year. Now his beloved city car got caught, as the 58-year-old tweeted. “He looks terrible. Also the windows, I can no longer drive it. “He adds to his tweet with the words:” But we will never give up. “
Strangers probably got the cherry red in a night-and-fog campaign in Cologne Smart* The epidemiologist doused with paint, now the state security is investigating. After all, the SPD member of the Bundestag has been reporting for a long time that he has become the target of hostility from numerous corona deniers, lateral thinkers and right-wing extremists because of his warnings about the dangers and how to deal with the deadly corona virus. Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckard, for example, speaks of a cowardly attempt at intimidation and says: “Such attacks are attacks on our democracy.” Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch tweeted to Lauterbach: “You will not be intimidated!” You can read more about the malicious color attack on the Smart by SPD politician Karl Lauterbach at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA
#Color #attack #Smart #Karl #Lauterbach #SPD #attacks #attacks #democracy
Leave a Reply