ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Health expert and SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has been struggling with severe hostility for some time. Now it’s got his Smart. But he “never wants to give up”.

Cologne – The windshield and also the wipers are covered with paint, a paint bucket found nearby by the police finally confirms the suspicion: someone has tampered with the Smart of SPD politician Karl Lauterbach. The health expert has been complaining about hostility for a long time, as a precaution he had already canceled his service at a vaccination center in February of this year. Now his beloved city car got caught, as the 58-year-old tweeted. “He looks terrible. Also the windows, I can no longer drive it. “He adds to his tweet with the words:” But we will never give up. “

Strangers probably got the cherry red in a night-and-fog campaign in Cologne Smart* The epidemiologist doused with paint, now the state security is investigating. After all, the SPD member of the Bundestag has been reporting for a long time that he has become the target of hostility from numerous corona deniers, lateral thinkers and right-wing extremists because of his warnings about the dangers and how to deal with the deadly corona virus. Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckard, for example, speaks of a cowardly attempt at intimidation and says: “Such attacks are attacks on our democracy.” Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch tweeted to Lauterbach: “You will not be intimidated!” You can read more about the malicious color attack on the Smart by SPD politician Karl Lauterbach at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA