On April 10, the Japanese developer COLOPL announced that it would offer monetary bonuses to employees who used the famous artificial intelligence Chat GPT to improve your workflow.

“To rapidly increase the number of instances where ChatGPT is used in the workflow monthly monetary rewards will be awarded in instances where ChatGPT has a proven effect on business improvement. Award winners will be selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of originality of idea, ingenuity in use, and effectiveness with respect to business improvement.”

Employees chosen each month will receive 50,000 yen (about 340 euros) per case, with a maximum limit of 150,000 yen (about 1,020 euros) per person each month. In the same announcement COLOPL announces that it plans to use ChatGPT for tasks such as reviewing plans and summarizing meeting minutes “in preparation for a society that will make extensive use of AI”.

Source: COLOPL Street Anime News Network