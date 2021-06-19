Farlanders is a game that puts us in the shoes of a colony builder on the red planet.

If you like strategy video games, pay close attention to this new indie title that they are developing three people and what does the company edit Crytive. Farlanders it’s a game of turn-based strategy that introduces us to a reality in which companies are colonizing mars. We will have to put ourselves in the shoes of one of the colony builders and develop our own.

The game has raised $ 24,058 on Kickstarter, 300% more than necessaryIn the video game, it features a retro pixel art style very attractive, we will have to raise a colony from nothing and give the colonists everything they need to survive and develop. To do this, we will have to build different structures that take advantage of the red planet resources, but of course we will also have to establish residential areas for our inhabitants.

Farlanders had launched a Kickstarter patronage campaign in which $ 8,000 was requested to be able to finish the title. This initiative has been a complete success and the game raised $ 24,058, 300% more than necessary. The game, which will generate the procedural maps, has also reached three of the goals that had been set if it raised a lot of money, so it will have more content.

If you are curious to know what Farlanders offers, you can try a demo from Steam. The title will feature climate changes and anomalies that will affect our bases. It will also have a skill tree that we will develop in order to build better technologies and there will be an exchange feature: we will be able to trade with the rest of the colonists of Mars.

Without a doubt, the game attracts attention and we will see how it turns out when it is launched on the market in the last quarter of 2021, planned launch window for the video game. If you want to try even more news, remember that the Steam Next Fest is underway with more than 700 demos to play. If you get lost among so many, in 3DGames We recommend 18 demos of the event that you cannot miss.

