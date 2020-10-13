Colonialism The Dutch return the treasures they plundered from their colonies without knowing at all to whom

Museums in the former colonial powers are facing awkward investigations.

In museums all over the world is correcting the injustices of the present. For example, the National Museum of Finland returned last month, American Indigenous Colorado artifacts and bones by a researcher Gustaf Nordenskiöld acquired in Finland at the end of the 19th century.

However, former colonial hosts are often faced with difficult questions: What to return and to whom?

“Should this be returned to the state in this case?” Historical Director of the Dutch Rijksmuseum Selection of Smeulders contemplates a 36-carat diamond next to a news agency in an interview with Reuters.

“Or should it return the sultan to the heirs? And with whom should the matter be discussed? ”

Good questions. Weighing more than seven grams, the diamond was looted from the Sultanate of Banjar in the southern part of the island of Borneo in 1875. Today, the region is Indonesia.

The diamond was taken from the Sultan’s palace 16 years after the Dutch colonial lords had abolished the entire sultanate. However, the resistance did not end until 1905, when the last of the aspirants to the throne of the marginalized family died.

This is not to say that riches do not have takers. A local politician Haji Gusti Khairul Saleh announced ten years ago that he was a direct descendant of the Sultans and had re-established the Sultanate.

Example an even more awkward case is the Kandy cannon, which was looted by the Dutch East India Company from the central parts of the island of Sri Lanka in 1765.

In the year of the robbery, the Dutch had another attempt to conquer the Kingdom of Kandy. The momentary success was due to the teachings of the first, nowhere attacked. The Dutch had learned to beware of Kandy’s snipers and took jungle knives on a military expedition.

However, the conquest of Kandy did not last even a year until the Sinhalese drove the conquerors back to the coast. The Dutch, after all, took with them, a gilded, blue cannon.

Kandy and the Netherlands eventually reached a peace treaty, but it did not save the local people. Britain robbed Sri Lanka from Holland before the Dutch even got it properly. The British, on the other hand, adopted discipline in Sri Lanka in the 19th century, as a result of which the local elite died of war and plague.

According to Museum Director Smeulders, the cannon is finally heading back to the city of Kandy in Sri Lanka next year, but only for consideration by a panel of experts. A seminar for historians and other scholars meets to decide the fate of the cannon and ten other objects – if an agreement is reached.

There are about 4,000 objects in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam that the Dutch have looted from their colonies in Asia and the Caribbean in three hundred years, so there are still plenty of problems.