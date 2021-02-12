The date of February 11, 1961 is certainly not one that we happily celebrate: on that day, a handful of far-right activists, benefiting from the sponsorship of General (not yet ex) Salan, create an organization which they call the “secret army”. The place ? Madrid, in the heart of Francoist Spain, one of the last fascist dictatorships. Beautiful symbol.

Two months later, the “Quarteron of generals” attempted a baroud of dishonor, the putsch of April 1961. After the pitiful failure, what remains for the last partisans of French Algeria? Terrorism. Many putschist soldiers (including Salan, who would become the leader) joined and, more seriously, supervised the OAS. Plastics, which had started long before, are booming. Algiers, Bône, Oran, Mostaganem begin to get used to the explosions. The new organization openly claims paternity, with a slogan that will become famous: “The OAS strikes where it wants, when it wants. It is then a prediction or a threat. It will quickly become a program. The first targets are the Algerians “Muslims”, who fall by the hundreds. In the last days of the war, elated young Europeans shot them without warning, often at random. One word comes back in force: “ratonnades”. The other victims are Europeans, Communists (in hiding since 1955), liberal Christians and even priests, socialists, Gaullists, loyal officials, like the principal commissioner of Algiers Roger Gavaury, who do not accept terror, or even to ordinary citizens who refuse the injunctions of this OAS.

In the spring of 1961, even before the putsch, the organization, aware of being at an impasse in Algeria, decided to carry iron in the wound: the metropolis, felt asleep, indifferent, had to suffer in turn, to understand the distress of French Algeria. From March 31, Camille Blanc, mayor of Evian, was assassinated. His only crime? Be the elected representative of the city chosen to start negotiations with the Algerian FLN. From the summer, the metropolis will live to the rhythm of plastics, assassinations. Once again, the targets are the anti-war activists first and foremost (the home of Sartre and Beauvoir is ransacked, the national headquarters of the PCF is strafed), but also the elected Gaullists. Newspaper readers had been used, since 1954, to read news about the infinite misfortune of Algerian soil. They are now – in obviously and immensely smaller proportions – on the lookout every morning for news announcing such and such an assassination, such destruction of premises or apartments. On September 8, 1961, a heavy charge exploded on a route taken by President de Gaulle, in Pont-sur-Seine. The attack fails. A cruel event will literally tip public opinion at this time. On the evening of February 7, 1962, little Delphine Renard, who lived in the building where Minister André Malraux lived, was the victim of an attack which left her blind. The image of the bloody face of this child marks the opinion in an immediate, violent way. The next day, a mass demonstration flooded the streets of Paris. Almost everywhere, the police charge with aggression. In Charonne, it is worse: nine demonstrators, all members of the CGT, eight being Communists, are killed.

Nothing could, of course, stop the course of events which finally led to the Evian Accords, recognizing the independence of Algeria. Nothing, not even what had become the hatred against de Gaulle (Petit-Clamart attack, August 22, 1962, five months later). Official figures, drawn up in April 1962, show 15,355 attacks in Algeria, to which we must add hundreds of plasticings in France. Overall, a range of 2,200 to 2,400 deaths is generally accepted, of which 80 to 85% are “Muslims”.

Certainly, in the floods of blood and pain created by the Algerian war, in the count of the hundreds of thousands of deaths from this conflict, this figure may seem minimal. But it was not a question, here, not of combatants, but of victims, appointed by secret committees, fallen without even having had time to defend themselves, shot in the streets, in homes, torn from prison cells, or even completed in ambulances or hospital beds.

There is another misfortune that the members of the OAS have amplified. Claiming to be defenders of Europeans in Algeria, they hastened their departure by increasing the number of acts leading to a torrent of hatred between the communities. The OAS wanted to be a shield, it was a sword that struck them. The best defenders of Europeans in Algeria were not the racists of the OAS, but those who, along with Mr. gr Duval, Father Scotto or Henri Alleg, advocated equality and friendship between communities.

Alain Ruscio

Historian