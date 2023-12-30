admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/30/2023 – 13:40

Unprecedented national research could be the first step towards returning the material to its countries of origin, most of them in Africa and Oceania, in a process of historical repair. Museums and university collections in Germany house 17 thousand remains of original foreign peoples who ended up there through cause of colonialism.

The conclusion is from a recent survey commissioned by the German federal government, states and municipalities.

33 institutions that hold relevant collections of human remains participated in the study – including anthropological, anatomical, medical-historical, ethnological and paleontological archives, mainly those created since 1750.

Where did these items come from?

Almost half of the human remains (46%) have no defined geographic origin, according to the survey. The remainder came, mostly (71%), from Africa and Oceania.

The collections, however, store materials from all continents, and the number may be even greater than that detected by the study – this is because more than a third of the information provided to researchers represented an approximate value, and in only 68% of institutions these items were inventoried, a number that drops to 48% if only digitized data is considered.

“The way human remains were handled in the past is questionable”

The survey was carried out by the German Office for Cultural Assets from Colonial Contexts – an institution created by decision of the government, states and municipalities in 2019 to address the issue and cooperate with foreign countries – and should be a starting point for both new research and the return of these items.

Additionally, the office was tasked with drafting guidelines on how to deal with these human remains from the colonial period.

The consequences of the survey should be discussed with experts, especially those from the affected countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also make the research results available to the international community.

“The way we have dealt with human remains from colonial contexts in Germany in the past has often been questionable. Now we have the chance to do better. Wherever possible, there must be transparency and the organization of returns, with all the necessary sensitivity”, says Falko Mohrs, president of the Conference of Ministers of Culture (KMK), an entity that brings together those in charge of education, culture and research at national level. and state.

“Countries want to be able to bury their ancestors at home”

The Minister of Culture, Claudia Roth, argues that human remains from colonial contexts should not be in museums and collections in Germany. For her, finding an appropriate approach to dealing with these items and developing measures to repatriate them to their countries of origin is something that must be part of the process of confronting German colonial history.

“The survey is a very important first step. It shows that the origin of human bones kept in German collections is uncertain in many cases. Especially this source research can contribute to further clarification.”

Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Katja Keul states that German representatives have noted that there is interest in the topic from the international community.

“In several conversations abroad – whether with descendants of resistance fighters against German colonization or with families who were never able to bury their ancestors – we noted this desire for more transparency and information [sobre o destino desses itens]”, explains Keul. “As well as the very concrete desire to be able to bury your ancestors at home.”

For Keul, the research can help create more trusting relationships with the international community. “Confidence in our promise that we are confronting our colonial past and that we want to do everything to return these human remains.”

ra (dpa, ots)