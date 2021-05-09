NEW YORK (Reuters) – Colonial Pipeline, the United States’ largest pipeline management company, is trying on Sunday to recover from a cyberattack caused by a viral ransom program that forced it to shut down its network on Friday and sparked fears of soaring gasoline prices.

The company said on Saturday that it “continues to monitor the impact of the temporary suspension of its services” and is working towards restoring service. The company did not specify a date for the resumption of its activities and declined to give more details on Sunday.

The incident is one of the most dangerous operations of electronic sabotage, using malicious programs to demand ransom and prompting some US lawmakers to demand tightening of protection measures for the sensitive infrastructure of the energy industry in the United States against piracy.

The Colonial network transports fuel from US refineries on the Gulf Coast to the densely populated eastern and southern United States. The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products via pipelines spanning 8,850 km and transports 45 percent of the East Coast fuel supply.

Experts on retail fuel prices, including the American Taxi Owners Association, said the interruption of supplies for several days could have a significant impact on fuel supplies in the region, especially in the southeastern United States.

Although the US government investigation is still in its infancy, a former official and two industry sources said the hackers are likely a group of highly professional cybercriminals.

The former government official said that investigators are looking into whether a group called “Darkside” in the cybersecurity research community is responsible for the breach.

Two energy industry sources said cybersecurity firm FireEye had been called in to deal with the attack. Fire Eye declined to comment.

Colonial Pipeline had announced that it was cooperating with “a leading third-party cybersecurity company”, but did not mention the name of the company.

The White House said President Joe Biden was informed of the cyber attack on Saturday morning and added that the government was trying to help the company resume business and prevent supply disruptions.