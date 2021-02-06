E.in German officer with white pith helmet is carried by locals through a river. A second uniformed man is waiting for his colleague in the tall grass. A wearer holds equipment over his head. Behind the savannah, bordered on the horizon by hills.

It is one of the few images from three photo albums published to date with which the banker and politician Bernhard Dernburg recorded his inspection trips of 1907 and 1908 through the African colonies of the German Empire and which the German Historical Museum in Berlin has now acquired for its collection.

But the picture shows with sufficient clarity the main features of the thirty years of German colonial rule in Africa: the vast extent of the areas ruled by a thin layer of military and administrative officials; the rigid hierarchy between colonial power and population; and the mixing of economic and scientific interests, as a result of which large parts of the cultural heritage of the “protected areas” came into German museum and private collections.



View of the East African landscape

Image: DHM





For the DHM, which lost an important colonial historical object when the Cape Cross column was returned to Namibia two years ago, the purchase of the albums is a stroke of luck because they document a crucial phase in Germany’s Africa policy. Bernhard Dernburg (1865 to 1937), son of a national liberal Jewish publicist, was appointed in 1906 by the then Reich Chancellor Bülow to head the colonial department in the Foreign Office, which later became the Reich Colonial Office.

Dernburg, who had been successful as a manager in the coal and steel industry, was supposed to reform the economy and administration in the German colonies in order to make them profitable for the German Empire. To this end, he dismissed corrupt officials such as the governor of Cameroon, Jesko von Puttkamer, abolished forced labor and promoted the expansion of the infrastructure. He resigned from his office in 1910, and four years later the war marked the end of the German colonial era. Dernburg’s reform program was an episode without consequence. It is all the more important that the DHM reminds of this episode with the three photo albums.