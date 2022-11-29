By Mark Gleeson

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – France’s first experience of a former colony in a World Cup match ended bitterly for the French when, as defending champions, they were beaten 1-0 in their World Cup opener. 2002 World Cup, a result that foreshadowed the team’s early elimination in the first phase.

Expectations for Wednesday’s meeting with Tunisia in the last round of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar are very different, with the powerful French team already guaranteed in the round of 16 and with expectations of running over the African team, but with certainty the colonial past will be an additional ingredient in the duel.

Ten of Tunisia’s squad for this World Cup are French, some of whom played for France at youth level before opting to represent Tunisia at professional level.

Two others have lived in France since childhood and also have dual nationality, adding a familiarity to the confrontation.

Experienced Tunisian striker Wahbi Khazri was born on the French island of Corsica and plays for Montpellier in the French top flight.

“I wanted to be in France’s group before the draw. It’s a dream come true,” Khazri told reporters on Tuesday.

“I try to represent Tunisia in France every weekend, performing well and I also like representing Corsica because I was born there. I carry many flags on my shoulders, it’s beautiful. I am 100% Tunisian, 100% French and 100% Corsican. I’m not ashamed of it,” he added.

Khazri’s laid-back attitude towards the game at Education City Stadium is not the norm, however, as past clashes have been a forum for France’s marginalized immigrant communities to vent their frustrations.

There are an estimated 700,000 Tunisians living in France and Tunisia’s 2008 friendly against France in Paris was attended by many of them who booed when the French anthem played and mocked every touch of the ball by French substitute Hatem Ben Arfa, who is of tunisian.

This led to an angry reaction from then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who called the French Football Federation to a meeting and demanded that no more matches be played on French soil against teams from former North African colonies.

The government also insisted that in future games should be stopped if the national anthem was booed.

“It is offensive to France, it is offensive to the players of the French team, it must not be tolerated,” said the then Prime Minister, François Fillon, at the time.

The Tunisian team at this World Cup has benefited from the passionate support of their countrymen living in Qatar and they are expected to subject France to a hostile reception in the match, which the North Africans need to win to have any chance of avoiding elimination. in the first phase.