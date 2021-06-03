Pere Vinolas, CEO of Colonial, in an image from 2018. SERGIO PEREZ / Reuters

The Colonial real estate company wants 100% of Societé Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL), its subsidiary in France, through which it manages a vast portfolio of office buildings in Paris. For this, it has signed an agreement this Thursday in the French capital with Predica, an insurer of the Credit Agricole bank, for which it will take over the 13% stake that it has in SFL. This will allow Colonial to increase its current position in the French firm from 82% to 95%, while Predica will enter as the fourth shareholder of the Spanish Socimi (a listed real estate investment company) with 4%. The transaction is completed with a takeover bid for the remaining SFL and is valued as a whole at around 800 million euros.

In order to acquire its entire subsidiary, Colonial plans to start this Friday the procedures for a voluntary takeover bid addressed to the minority shareholders of SFL, who have the remaining 5%. Each share will be offered 46.66 euros and five Colonial shares that will be newly issued. That is currently valued at about 89 euros, while the SFL share closed this Thursday at a price of 64 euros, after a 1.27% rise on the day. However, what Colonial expects to get in return, calculated not by the price of the shares but by the value of SFL’s assets, is about 100 euros per share.

As for the agreement with Predica, it is substantiated in several different operations. On the one hand, it transfers to Colonial 5% of its current stake in SFL in exchange for 4% of shares in Colonial. The remaining 8% stake will be purchased directly by SFL in a share buyback program. And a third leg will be the future collaboration in joint companies (joint ventures) with which they will manage certain assets. In these there is an exchange: four office buildings, all in Paris, in which Predica currently has a percentage of ownership between 50% and 66% will become 100% of SFL. In exchange, it hands over 49% of the ownership of four other assets to the Crédit Agricole subsidiary.

Altogether, the operation is valued at around 800 million euros, of which 350 million would correspond to the capital increase, 150 million to the cash outlay and 300 million to the exchange of assets. As a result, there will be “minimal variations” in the shareholding structure of the company, as explained by the CEO of the company, Pere Viñolas, who this afternoon held a conference to explain the operation to investors. The most important change is that Predica will have 4% of Colonial. This makes the French firm the fourth most relevant shareholder in the historic Barcelona real estate company, behind the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, which currently has a stake of close to 20%, and the Finacces and Santo Domingo groups, with 15% and 6%, respectively. Current shareholders will see their percentages slightly reduced as a result of the operation, which entails the issuance of new shares, Viñolas explained to the press.

60% active in Paris

The Socimi’s debt in relation to the value of its assets will go from the current 34% to 37%, company sources have explained. The asset valuation, of about 12,000 million, is expected to remain, but the composition of its portfolio will vary with the agreement. By gaining about 1,000 million in exposure in the Paris portfolio (that is, Colonial will now be able to claim an additional 1,000 million of its participation in SFL’s properties), it strengthens its presence in the French capital, where 60% of its assets will be located, while its offices in Madrid represent up to 26% of the total and those in Barcelona 12%.

In fact, the company explains this operation in terms of increasing its exposure in Paris – the first EU office market after Brexit and considered more stable than the two Spanish squares where it is also present – as well as to simplify the structure shareholding of the company. At the moment, it is not considered to resort to the forced sale if the takeover in France is not successful among the minorities and neither does it foresee “in the short term” to take SFL out of the market in France, explained Viñolas. “In the medium term, integration is part of our objectives”, added the CEO.

With a portfolio of real estate assets valued at around 12,000 million euros and more than 90% made up of offices, Colonial is the second Spanish Socimi, after Merlin Properties, in volume. Both are the only real estate investment companies listed on the Ibex 35 and the relative better performance of their shares during the coronavirus crisis has led Colonial to overtake Merlin in market capitalization (4,679 million euros compared to 4,474 million). The operation has been announced at the close of a trading day in which the shares of the firm of Barcelona origin have risen 0.92%, to stand at 9.30 euros. It was communicated by Colonial through a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and is pending the pertinent authorizations from the regulators in France and Spain.