One of the Colonial buildings in Paris. COLONIAL / Europa Press

Inmobiliaria Colonial ended the year of the pandemic with net profits of 2 million. Gone are the figures of the “historic” 2019, when the Socimi (a listed real estate investment company) recorded a record profit of 827 million. Provisions for the pandemic and the lower valuation of assets (which had driven the company the previous year) explain the result, in a year in which it got rid of properties worth more than 600 million. Despite this, Colonial kept recurring results stable, with a net profit in that chapter of 138 million (only 1.7 million less than in 2019) by maintaining the rents of the buildings that it has for rent (office leasing is the main base of your business).

The second largest Spanish Socimi in volume of assets had properties worth 12,020 million euros at the end of 2020. It is 1.4% less than the 12,196 million that it added at the end of 2019, although in this variation several factors must be taken into account. The company points out in the annual accounts, which it sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Thursday, that in 2020 it sold properties for 617 million as part of its divestment program. For this reason, in comparable terms, it indicates that the buildings that did remain were worth 1.2% less at the end of the year than in January, despite the pandemic.

Income received was largely maintained, going from 352 million in 2019 to 340 million in 2020, 3% less. By markets, their incomes grew 15% in Madrid and 2% in Barcelona, ​​while they fell 6% in Paris. Regarding only its office buildings (which represent more than 90% of the real estate portfolio), the rents received increased by 2% and the firm highlights in the accounts that in the renewal of contracts or new the amount increased by 17 % with respect to the previous contract (what is known in the sector as Anglicism release spread). This is due to the fact that, despite the pandemic, the level of activity continued to be remarkable: in 2020 it formalized 77 office contracts, covering an area of ​​more than 97,000 square meters. These are levels “quite in line with the Colonial average in a normal year”, as assessed by the CEO of the firm, Pere Viñolas, in a presentation of the results to the media.

Colonial, which at the beginning of the pandemic calculated that it would impact between 2% and 6% in its results, points out in the presentation of its annual results that the agreements reached to alleviate the situation of its tenants during the crisis have decreased by 4.5% “income from annual intern rentals”. 41% of clients contacted their commercial team in 2020 to start negotiations on the conditions of the contracts and all these negotiations have now been closed. Rent collection levels in the last quarter of the year were 99% of the levels of a year earlier. On the side of the vacancy of its properties, this ended the year at 4.8%, compared to 3% in 2019.

The value of its assets per share stood at 11.27 euros at the end of last year. The Socimi highlights that if the 0.20 cents of the dividend paid last year (on account of 2019) were added to that value, it would be 11.47 euros per share, almost identical to the 11.46 euros at the end of 2019 The figure is in any case well above the real listed price that, as in other real estate companies, suffered a lot last year on the stock market as a result of the pandemic. Colonial shares have closed the trading day this Thursday at 8.22 euros, the same value as the day before. The results have been presented to the CNMV after the market closes.