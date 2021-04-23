The Cologne joined the WWK Arena in Augsburg his second straight win (2-3) to get out of the relegation places of the Bundesliga and approaching salvation, in the absence of five days to the end of the season.

The box Friedhelm Funkel has accelerated in recent days and after winning last week at Leipzig and ending a streak of nine games without winning, added a new victory that took him out of the relegation zone to where the Hertha Berlin.

Colonia signed a great first half although it got complicated later. A doublet of the Slovak Ondrej Doubt, who scored the first and third goals for his team, and the direction of Marius wolf, they put the 0-3 before the break.

But the visiting team lowered their level in the second half and the victory was in jeopardy. The Augsburg, in a more comfortable situation but still without closing the salvation, shortened distances in 55 through the Polish Robert Gumny and after the game time the Swiss Ruben Vargas established 2-3.

Colonia resisted and took the victory. He leaves the penultimate place of the classification to be placed third to last, in the promotion zone, a single point from the Arminia Bielefeld and the Werder Bremen, which mark permanence.