The match on date 24 of the Bundesliga between Colonia FC and Bayer Leverkusen will be played next Sunday, March 3 at 11:30 (Argentina time). Exequiel Palacios' team leads the Bundesliga with an undefeated 61 points (19 wins in 23 games) and is now 11 ahead of the powerful Bayern Munich, its immediate pursuer, which hosts RB Leipzig this Saturday. Colonia is in the promotion zone and needs to get the three home points to continue adding. Xabi Alonso's undefeated team is the sensation of Europe, they still haven't lost in more than 10 years since they won a Bundesliga title and it could be a historic season.
Date: Sunday March 3
City: Cologne
Stadium: Rhein Energie Stadion
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Argentina, 8:30 in Mexico
TV/Streaming: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stuttgart
|
1-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-0 D
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
1-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Frankfurt
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Wolfsburg
|
1-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Mainz 05
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Heidenheim
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayer Munich
|
3-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
3-2V
|
German Cup
|
SV Darmstadt 98
|
2-0V
|
Bundesliga
Colonia FC: Fabian Bredlow; Josha Vagnoman, Anthony Rouault, Waldemar Anton and Hiroki Ito; Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller, Jeong Wooyeong, Enzo Millot and Chris Führich; and Serhou Guirassy
Bayer Leverkusen: Lukás Hrádecky, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Granit Xhaka, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Wirtz; Amine Adli
Cologne FC 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
