In the heart of Puebla, Mexico, an amazing project arises that awakens hope and changes lives: the “Dogtores Colony”. This innovative shelter, which recreates a neighborhood specially designed for rescued stray dogs, has become a beacon of hope for homeless animals in the Midwest.

Since its inception in 2020this project has built wooden houses and tin roofs, offering dogs a safe and warm shelter. Strategically located at the Technological University of Tehuacán (UTT), the “Colonia Dogtores” is an admirable joint effort of the student community, professors, and administrative staff, who have established a voluntary economic fund to ensure that the dogs receive food, medical attention, and other necessary care.

Currently, nine dogs make up this exemplary community. They share the facilities with the students, enjoying complete freedom to explore the university campus. Among them, “Gorda” stands out, a charming white and fluffy dog ​​who has become the darling of the students. Strategically located in a planter, “Gorda” supervises the entrance of the students, being caressed and conveying a message of love and respect for animals.

Another prominent protagonist is “The Engineer”, a white dog with a similar appearance to a pitbull, who left his home to settle in the engineering building of the university. In addition, we find “La Doñita”, who was named after her after giving birth to her puppies on the university campus. They also collaborate with the local security “SKY” and “La Muñeca”, supporting the agents in their surveillance tours.

The “Colonia Dogtores” not only seeks provide a home for these stray dogs, but also stands as a strong barrier against animal abuse in Mexico. According to data provided by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), approximately 70% of dogs and 60% of cats in the country suffer some type of abuse, leaving them in a situation of helplessness on the streets. Ignacio Tecua Sánchez, a prominent member of the UTT University Extension Department, leads this project with the primary objective of improving the quality of life of these rescued animals. Upon arrival, the dogs receive medical attention to correct their malnutrition, treat injuries and other life-threatening conditions.

Although the “Colonia Dogtores” does not have the capacity to house all the dogs in street situations, it focuses on caring especially for the injured puppies and, once recovered, strives to find loving adoptive homes for them. Juana Mariana Callejas, a dedicated student, takes responsibility for supervising the dogs, making sure they never lack food or water, and keeping an eye on their physical well-being.

The “Colonia Dogtores” is an inspiring example of how the educational community and society in general can join forces to combat animal abuse and offer a promising future to homeless dogs. This shelter in Puebla, Mexico not only saves lives, but also raises awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership. Together, we can build a world where all animals receive the love and respect they deserve.