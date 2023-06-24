Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/23/2023 – 22:06

Share



Army reserve colonel Adriano Camargo Testoni became a defendant for insult in the Military Court. The complaint by the Military Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPM) was accepted on Tuesday, the 13th. The soldier was known for recording, wearing a green and yellow shirt, videos full of curses and insults to the Armed Forces leadership during the coup attack on January 8 . As the prosecution considers that the crime was committed in an aggravated and continuous manner, he can be sentenced to up to two years in prison.

At the time, Testoni was acting as an advisor to the Division of Administrative and Financial Coordination at the Hospital das Forças Armadas, in Brasília. He was exonerated two days after appearing at the scene of attacks on public buildings.

The act that brought together thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in actions of vandalism and attempted coup d’état, at Praça dos Três Poderes. O Estadão identified dozens of scammers and showed that the violence was premeditated.

“Motherfucking Armed Forces Bunch of motherfucking generals Vanguards of m… Cowards. Look what’s happening to us. Freire Gomes (former army commander), son of a… High Command of the c…. Look at the people here, my wife. This Army of ours is a m… They’ll all take it in the c…”, the colonel raged after the Military Police used tear gas against the extremists. The officer appeared embracing his wife.

The complaint against the colonel, obtained by the Estadão, takes into account his statements recorded in two videos and sent in WhatsApp groups in which other officers also participated. Among them, three hierarchical superiors directly mentioned by the military: division generals Carlos Duarte Pontual de Lemos, Cristiano Pinto Sampaio and Pedro Celso Coelho Montenegro.

In a second video, Testoni says he is “ashamed” of being in the military and continues the attacks. “The sons of f… of our force must be with the c… having whiskey at home now on Sunday”, he said, in the video. Send it here now, Punctual, send the PE (Special Police). Montenegro, send the BGP (Presidential Guard Battalion) to beat us up here. What the f… avant-garde is this? Military familiar oc… You are all motherfuckers… really. P… It will all take the c…. ”, He stated.

The investigation by the Planalto Military Command was completed in January and forwarded to the Military Public Prosecutor’s Office. The agency filed the complaint on May 12 to Justice. It was received on June 13, when the colonel became a defendant in the case.

The three lawyers listed by Adriano Testoni in the criminal action were sought through the phones that inform the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) as functional, but did not respond. In a statement to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the colonel confirmed that he had made the curses, but justified the aggression by alleging circumstances of “repressive actions by the police” during the attack.























