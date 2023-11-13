Blas Paredi, a karting driver, a motorsport discipline, was arrested this Sunday in the middle of a race, after he hit an opponent.

The events occurred in the city of Coronel Vidal, located in the southeast of the province of Buenos Aires. The young man, 25 years old, who is the nephew of a former councilor, He was detained in Penal Unit number 44 of Batán.

The scene happened in the afternoon, when in the karting race at the ‘Arbolito’ circuit, a driver physically attacked another, apparently due to friction between the cars.

The dispute was captured by those attending the event. In the images released you can see the driver Blas Paredi, how he gets out of his car and addresses the competitor, Mario Victo Aliscionio, 48 years old, suddenly hitting him with his fists and kicking him in the head, the man faints

Aliscioni was taken to the emergency room and the head injuries he received were checked. According to ‘The care of Mar Chiquita’, He was discharged after a few hours.

Paredi was arrested, accused of minor injuries and is housed in Penal Unit number 44 of Batán. The causes are still being investigated and the case is being handled by the Flagrancia prosecutor, Gastón de Marco, who is gathering the corresponding testimonies and evidence.

– LA NACIÓN (GDA) EL TIEMPO​

