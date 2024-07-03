FSB Detains Russian Armed Forces Brigade Commander Gorodilov on Suspicion of Fraud

The FSB military counterintelligence detained the commander of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade of the Order of Suvorov, Artem Gorodilov. This reports “Kommersant” (“Ъ”).

The colonel is suspected of large-scale fraud. No details of the case have been disclosed. On July 4, investigators will apply to the court with a request to place the officer in custody.

Gorodilov is under sanctions by the US and other countries.

On May 21, the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, was arrested on suspicion of fraud. According to investigators, he was involved in the theft of more than 1,700 tons of rolled metal products purchased by the Zaporizhia Oblast administration. The materials, worth over 130 million rubles, were intended for the construction of defensive structures.