Colonel Matviychuk: Chemical weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cause suffocation and spasms

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are using chemicals against Russian soldiers that cause suffocation, spasms and other symptoms, military expert and retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk told Lenta.ru.

“There is constant information about the use of chemicals. I would not classify this as chemical weapons, but irritants and chlorine fillers are used. The Ukrainian army is trying to use various substances that can be classified as means that worsen the health of soldiers,” the colonel said.

He stressed that even such substances are prohibited by the Geneva Convention, as they cause severe and extremely dangerous symptoms.

“Chlorine compounds cause suffocation. There are substances that provoke the appearance of abscesses, cause spasms and convulsions. This, in particular, was observed in Avdiivka, Chasovy Yar,” Matviychuk recalled.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were using chemical weapons against Russian troops. He added that the relevant information was being transmitted through specialized channels.