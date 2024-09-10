Colonel Matviychuk called drones expendable material for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have enough resources for new drone attacks on Russian territory, says retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about Kyiv’s drone stockpiles.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched mass production of drones. There are Chinese, European and Turkish spare parts, that is, they do not have a shortage of them, for them it is a consumable,” he explained.

According to the specialist, the increased frequency of drone attacks is due to the fact that Ukraine lacks other weapons.

“The fact that they have undertaken such a massive attack is a change in the view of military operations. They are thus compensating for the lack of modern equipment and weapons, especially in missile weapons. They can compensate for the shells and missiles that they lack by using such drones on a massive scale,” the military expert concluded.

On the night of September 10, Russian regions were subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. Russian forces reported intercepting 144 drones over nine regions, with the largest number launched over the Bryansk region — 72.

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) has opened a criminal case on a terrorist act following a massive attack in the regions of the Central Federal District. The head of the agency, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered all the circumstances of the incident to be established.