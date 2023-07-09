A new soldier has been arrested in the framework of the Ayotiznapa case. This time it was Colonel Rafael Hernández Nieto, the second highest-ranking among the detainees and commander in his day of one of the Iguala barracks, the city where the 43 students disappeared almost nine years ago. The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) accuses him of forced disappearance and organized crime. The capture of the colonel is a direct consequence of the reactivation this June of 17 arrest warrants, already issued last summer and later canceled in a context of strong pressure within the Prosecutor’s Office against the investigators of the case. There are already 9 imprisoned soldiers.

Hernández Nieto, already retired, was arrested in the middle of the afternoon this Thursday in the city of Puebla. In the file that appears in the National Registry of Detentions, he is described at the time of his capture as a man with “white hair, glasses and pants-type clothing.” Hernández was one of the high commands of the 41st Iguala Infantry Battalion. The other person in charge of the second police station in the city where the events took place has also been in jail since last year, also accused of forced disappearance and organized crime. This is José Rodríguez, commander of the 27th Infantry battalion.

The alleged links between organized crime in the area and the authorities, especially the Army, have been one of the main lines of the Prosecutor’s Office after the promotion of investigations into the case carried out by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new investigations disproved the vision of the then attorney general’s office during the PRI government of Enrique Peña Nieto, who tried to impose the “historical truth” through lies and torture, a false line of investigation into the disappearance of the 43 students. Those responsible for the former unit are also imprisoned or fugitives abroad.

Despite the new push, including the creation of a government commission and a special prosecutor for a particularly traumatic and symbolic case in recent Mexican history, progress seemed stalled late last year. This was certified in the spring by the third group of investigators, the experts that the IACHR commissioned for the case, the GIEI, who pointed to two key nodes to unblock the investigations. On the one hand, the resistance of the Army to provide information on what happened during the days of the event. On the other, the reactivation of the arrest warrants canceled last year. The special unit of the Prosecutor’s Office had managed to get a judge to issue 21 in total. Among them 16 against military.

The arrest this week of Colonel Hernández seems to indicate the beginning of new movements once the crisis of last year that precipitated the blockade was overcome. The canceled orders in August responded to a conflict between the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, and the special unit for the Ayotzinapa case, headed at the time by Omar Gómez Trejo. In September, Gómez Trejo resigned and the government pressed for the appointment of a new prosecutor, Rosendo Gómez Piedra, close to President López Obrador. This June, 10 months later, most arrest warrants were back in effect. Of the 17 reactivated orders, 16 are against the military and one against a civilian.

