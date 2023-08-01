Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, during the act of inauguration as head of the Madrid Command, in April 2018. Rodrigo Jiménez (EFE)

Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos is once again, officially since Tuesday, the head of the Civil Guard Command in Madrid, with nearly 5,000 agents at his command. The official bulletin of the armed institute has published the resolution, signed by the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, number two of the Ministry of the Interior, by which the high command is restored to the position after the Supreme Court ruling that on March 29 declared his dismissal illegal, produced on May 24, 2020. The document, to which EL has had access PAÍS, details that Pérez de los Cobos will occupy the position retroactively, that is, from March 7, 2018, the day on which he was appointed by the Government of Mariano Rajoy as head of the Civil Guard in Madrid.

More information

The letter also states that the Interior must pay the colonel “the corresponding salary differences” from his dismissal until now between the position of maximum head of the Madrid Command and that of head of the Intervention of Weapons and Explosives that he held since he was dismissed. . The resolution is dated last Thursday, one day before the Interior informed both the sentencing court and Pérez de los Cobos himself that he was going to execute the ruling. The return of the high command to his previous position ―recently vacant after the colonel who replaced him was promoted to general― should have taken place weeks ago, but it was delayed due to a problem in the notification of the sentence by the court to the Interior.

After learning of the Supreme Court’s decision in March, Grande-Marlaska suggested in a speech in Congress that “the objective reasons” that led him to lose confidence in Pérez de los Cobos and determined his dismissal were still maintained. So, he linked that distrust to the role that the high command had in control in the reserved funds during the call Operation Kitchen, the illegal espionage of the former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, organized between 2013 and 2015, by the Interior when the popular Jorge Fernández Díaz was minister, and which was financed with the irregular diversion of about 60,000 euros from this item. Pérez de los Cobos has never been indicted for the kitchen case, but he testified as a witness at the National Court in November 2020. “This type of people is, at least, in whom this Minister of the Interior does not have, has not had and will not have confidence,” Grande-Marlaska said in the chamber. , leaving the door open to a new dismissal after the sentence that forced him to restore him.

Pérez de los Cobos thus returns to a position he reached at the hands of Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido, after having been, for 12 years, a man of the highest confidence of the four ministers, two from the PP and two from the PSOE. In those years, from his position as director of the Cabinet for Coordination and Studies of the Secretary of State for Security, he exercised much more real power than some generals who preceded him in the ranks of the armed institute, being the most responsible, among other functions. , to prepare the operational plans that were later applied by both the Civil Guard and the National Police.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

From that position, Pérez de los Cobos was in charge of Operation Copernicus, through which the Interior sent more than 6,000 agents to Catalonia to prevent the holding of the illegal referendum on October 1. An operation full of edges and marked by the images of the violent charges and, above all, with the failure of not preventing the ballot boxes with which the prohibited consultation was held from arriving and distributing. After that, he remained in the position for a few months until, finally, Zoido appointed him head of the Madrid Command.

Already in that position, the colonel had a prominent role in the media during the investigation of the case against the leaders of the process and, above all, during the trial in the Supreme Court in which they were sentenced. In his capacity as a witness, the colonel accused the Mossos d’Esquadra during the hearing of setting up an “insufficient, inadequate and ineffective” device and that he was “more aimed at facilitating the holding of the illegal referendum than preventing it.” Pérez de los Cobos was then especially harsh with the former chief of the Catalan police, the major, Josep Lluís Trapero, as he would later do again in January 2020, in the hearing held against him at the National Court, from which Trapero was acquitted. .

A few months later, already in a state of alarm due to covid-19, he was dismissed. His dismissal came days after it became known that a Civil Guard report was sent to the judge, without the prior knowledge of the Interior, who was investigating the call for mass events such as the 8-M demonstration, Women’s Day, shortly before the pandemic. Grande-Marlaska initially attributed the dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos to a simple “change of teams”, but in subsequent public appearances he linked her dismissal to a “loss of confidence”. Interior considered that the report sent to the court, which indicated Fernando Simón, director of Health Alerts, reflected “lack of political neutrality” on the part of Pérez de los Cobos.

The colonel himself took his dismissal to court and a judge from the National Court agreed with him in the first instance, but the Litigation Chamber of this body later revoked that decision with the unanimous vote of the five magistrates that formed the court. The judges rejected that there had been a “deviation of power”, as stated in the first ruling, and concluded that the Interior had acted “in accordance with the regulations” when he decided to dismiss Pérez de los Cobos. However, the colonel appealed to the Supreme Court, which declared the dismissal illegal last March, considering that the explanations given by the Interior to dismiss the colonel were “confusing” and were based “on reasons other than those adduced to justify it.” Four months later, the ruling has been executed and Pérez de los Cobos is once again, officially, the head of the Madrid Command.