WP named Colonel Chervinsky of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the coordinator of the attack on Nord Streams

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Roman Chervinsky coordinated attacks on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. About it wrote American newspaper The Washington Post.

“A high-ranking Ukrainian military officer with deep ties to the country’s intelligence services played a central role in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion,” the publication noted, citing unnamed officials in Ukraine, Europe and other informants close to the situation.

According to the newspaper, 48-year-old Chervinsky did not act alone and was not involved in planning the operation. He obeyed the orders of higher-ranking Ukrainian officials, who in turn were led by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. At the same time, Chervinsky himself denies his role in blowing up gas pipelines.

Earlier, Russia was forced to curtail work on a draft statement by the Chairman of the UN Security Council (SC) on the investigation into the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The country’s Foreign Ministry clarified that representatives of Western countries were not ready for serious work and are trying to find an opportunity to let everything go on the brakes.