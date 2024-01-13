The agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain on security guarantees does not meet the interests of Kyiv. Roman Svitan, a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), announced this on January 12.

“This is simply a failure, a failure not just of our diplomacy, but of our entire policy,” he told the Ukrainian YouTube channel News Factory.

Svitan noted that the concluded agreement has a clause on the provision of assistance in the event of “a new attack by Russia.” According to him, such a mechanism could mean freezing the conflict and Ukraine losing its territories, and only after that the agreement with Great Britain will be put into effect.

A day earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, said that Great Britain would supply additional long-range missiles, anti-tank weapons and artillery shells as part of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024. It was noted that of the total cost of the package – £2.5 billion ($3.19 billion) – about $255 million will be spent on the purchase and production of military drones.

Prior to this, on December 31, The Times newspaper reported, citing a source in the British government, that Great Britain and other countries intend to support Ukraine even if the United States refuses to do so if former American President Donald Trump wins the 2024 elections.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.