In the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, in the courtyard of their house, Colonel of the National Security Committee (KNB) Azamat Ibraev was found dead, informs department.

It is noted that the body of the security officer was found on January 10.

The KNB added that a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Earlier it became known that the head of the police department of the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, General Zhanat Suleimenov, committed suicide. According to journalists, after the riots, a criminal case was opened against him, he was threatened with a tribunal.