Interior Ministry officers detained a colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reserve after his visit to the Novodevichy cemetery

In Moscow, the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a 49-year-old colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reserve after his visit to the Novodevichy cemetery. This was announced on Monday, August 8, according to the Telegram channel of the publication. Base.

On August 2, on the Day of the Airborne Forces, a man came to the cemetery with his children to visit the graves of the Heroes of the USSR and Russia. Returning home from a walk, he realized that he had lost his briefcase. Later it turned out that the police found the bag at the cemetery. Inside the briefcase were Ukrainian passports, seven telephones, documents, photographs, a military card of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stripes of the USSR Special Forces Organization.

When the man arrived to pick up the things he had left behind, he was taken to the department for a talk with FSB officers. During a conversation with them, the Ukrainian admitted that he owns the assets of a company in his homeland that competes with the company of Petro Poroshenko. He also said that he previously headed the Security Committee of the Open Confederation of Eurasian Peoples in Ukraine, and in 2014 he left for Russia.