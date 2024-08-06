Colonel Matviychuk pointed out the imperfections of the F-16 configuration

American F-16 fighters that were transferred to Ukraine will not be able to significantly influence the course of military operations and resist the Russian air defense system, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He explained that F-16s are effective only in combination with other systems.

“The F-16s must work in conjunction with the air defense system, with heavy fighters, and thus gain fire and air superiority. But they are not being sent to Ukraine in the configuration that is relevant today,” the colonel said. “This is just a bare plane. I can’t even imagine what it can change, given that only 10 fighters have been delivered.”

Matviychuk added that Russian Su-34 and Su-35 fighters surpass the F-16 in speed and detection range. In addition, American fighters are very easily detected by air defense systems.

“If these planes suddenly decide to enter into an open confrontation, they will be shot down immediately. If from an ambush – well, they will make a couple of successful sorties, and then they will be shot down anyway. I think that in the end these planes will be used as air platforms for launching missiles, but the fighters will still quickly be detected and destroyed. The problem is that the F-16s are too inferior to Russian air defense systems, they will be exposed immediately,” the military man is sure.

On Sunday, August 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that F-16 fighter jets had arrived in the country. He thanked the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands for accepting Ukraine’s request for equipment.