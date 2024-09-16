Matviychuk: Studying Storm Shadow Will Help Russian Military Disarm Missiles

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk named the purpose of studying the missile parts used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) captured in the special military operation (SMO) zone. In an interview with Lenta.ru, Matviychuk said that the designers’ work with Storm Shadow will further help the Russian military to neutralize the missile on the battlefield.

Earlier it was reported that Russian specialists had begun a more detailed study of parts of the Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missile. It was specified that the bottom area of ​​the warhead of the Anglo-French missile was currently being studied.

“Each model of weapons has a specific design, inherent only to it. Storm Shadow was developed by the English school, they have their own know-how to overcome our electronic control, autonomy of guidance. Quite a lot of their own developments that allow them to use these missiles. Now our designers will open all this, look, and we will find an “antidote” to neutralize this missile at any stage,” Matviychuk explained.

Previously, The Times newspaper wrote that when using Storm Shadow missiles in strikes against Russia, Ukraine would have to rely on US data.

In addition, it was specified that Storm Shadows are guided to the target using GPS, but Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems successfully jam navigation signals. An alternative is to use a classified American mapping system, but the US does not give Kyiv the go-ahead to use such weapons for strikes deep into Russia.