Retired Colonel Matviychuk called Toretsk an important logistics hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The city of Toretsk near Donetsk is an important logistics hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to military expert and retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. He named this strategic importance of this settlement in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The task of returning the territory of the administrative border of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Luhansk regions is on the agenda. Our officers and soldiers are doing everything to resolve this. The fact that the assault began is a shot after we took Chasov Yar. We are going out onto this road that goes to Kramatorsk, to Slavyansk. I believe that no one has removed the task of returning,” Matviychuk said.

Toretsk is a road junction. The roads there, although secondary, form a junction. They lead to the highway that goes from Donetsk to Kramatorsk. These are the logistics lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which we cut off, preventing them from replenishing ammunition, personnel, material resources, and the like. Anatoly Matviychukmilitary expert, retired colonel

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) began an assault on the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military Business”. It was reported that Russian troops were entering from three directions at once during the assault. It was also noted that the RF Armed Forces were using several units of equipment.