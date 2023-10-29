By its actions, the United States can escalate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict into a major war that will lead to the destruction of Israel. This was stated by ex-Pentagon adviser, retired colonel Douglas McGregor.

“There are all the prerequisites for a very major war. We (USA – Ed.) are aggravating the situation in all directions. It looks like we think raising rates is working. We tried this in Ukraine. We aggravated, aggravated and aggravated the situation – and today Ukraine is in ruins. “I am very afraid that if this regional war (the Palestinian-Israeli conflict – Ed.) continues to develop the way I see it, then in the end there may be nothing left of Israel,” he said in an interview with the Redacted YouTube channel.

McGregor added that US tensions with some states in the Middle East could lead to catastrophic consequences in this situation.

On October 29, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that the United States of America could consider a bill to provide financial assistance to Israel as early as next week. He added that the issue of financial assistance to Israel is of paramount importance.

Also on this day, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli military continues to gradually expand the scale of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, aimed against the Palestinian Hamas movement.

According to the Axios portal, the administration of American President Joe Biden is preparing to expand the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip throughout the Middle East, and is also paying special attention to protecting its military in the region. According to the portal’s sources, the intelligence services of the Jewish state expect an increase in the intensity of attacks by the Hezbollah group from Lebanon, supported by Iran. It is clarified that this may happen due to the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

The day before, October 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that new fronts would be created against the United States if they continued to support Israel. He noted that the United States must decide whether it wants the war to escalate.

Prior to this, on October 22, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Washington’s readiness to respond if the situation in the region escalates on the part of pro-Iranian groups.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement subjected the territory of the Jewish state to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

According to the latest data, in the Gaza Strip the number of victims has exceeded 8 thousand people, and almost 20 thousand more were injured. Israel injured 5.4 thousand people and killed more than 1.4 thousand.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.