The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may try to go on the offensive in the Zaporozhye region, as well as in the Artemivsk region (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This assumption on Sunday, April 2, shared with URA.RU military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin.

According to him, the militants can move towards the Kherson region and the Crimea to cut off the land passage to the peninsula. Also, counterattacks can be carried out in the Zaporozhye region and in the area of ​​the Soledar-Ugledar arc.

Litovkin refrained from assessing the combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and explained that the real capabilities of the enemy would be visible already in the course of a direct confrontation.

Earlier, on March 31, it was reported that eight brigades of the “Offensive Guard” of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs were ready for active operations. The divisions include military personnel, police and border guards. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed the preparation of troops for a counteroffensive and called on the allies to strengthen military support for the country.

The day before, the United States said that NATO plans to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for offensive operations.

On March 27, Aleksey Arestovich, a former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, noted that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would result in huge losses if the West did not send long-range guns to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on March 21, the German newspaper Bild wrote that Ukraine was preparing for offensive operations in Luhansk and Zaporozhye. The publication stated that as early as May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could start using Western weapons now supplied by NATO countries, including about 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

