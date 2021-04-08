The retired GRU colonel Vladimir Kvachkov and his wife Nadezhda were removed from the train en route from Moscow to Minsk. On Thursday, April 8, Readovka reports in his Telegram-channel.

According to the newspaper, the colonel and his wife were heading to Belarus for a conference by night train. However, they were dropped off in Vyazma. “They are being taken to who knows where, who knows who,” said Kvachkov’s wife to human rights activists before the connection with her was cut off.

As Readovka notes, the colonel and his wife are currently in the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia. It is not yet known why the Kvachkovs were taken to the investigators. Other details of the incident are also not provided.

Vladimir Kvachkov was released in February 2019 from a maximum security Mordovian colony, where he was serving a sentence for inciting ethnic hatred. In the 2000s, he was accused of attempting to assassinate Anatoly Chubais, but was eventually acquitted. Later, the soldier was convicted of preparing to organize an armed rebellion, the retired colonel served his sentence.