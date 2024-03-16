In testimony, Laércio Virgílio said he had retired as a brigadier general, information that is not true.

Army colonel Laércio Virgílio reported the wrong rank in a statement to the PF (Federal Police) as part of the Tempus Veritatis operation. During a report to the corporation, Virgílio said he was retired as a brigadier general. O Power360 it was found, however, that the soldier was sent to the reserve with the rank of colonel.

In the document that transcribes the soldier's speeches, the PF questions the interrogated person's training and position. The answer follows: “He replied that he graduated from the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in Rezende/RJ in 1976, Army Career Officer Training; Regarding his profession, he replied that he is an Army soldier, having joined the paid reserves on 12/31/2000 as a colonel and, when he joined the reserves, he received the rank of brigadier general”. Here's the complete of the testimony (PDF – 6MB).

Virgílio, however, did not rise to the position of general. He just started receiving a pension of similar value to that of the aforementioned position. This is because, in 2000, the year in which Virgílio retired, legislation allowed soldiers to receive a salary equivalent to that of the higher position in the hierarchy when they went to the reserves. The rules were changed in 2001 by then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

The colonel appeared at the PF headquarters, in Brasília, on February 22 of this year to give testimony about his participation in an alleged plan to question the 2022 presidential elections, orchestrated by the nucleus of the former president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Virgílio's voice appears in audio seized about a possible arrest of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“So, if necessary, it will be outside the 4 lines. And then, in this order of operations, in the decrees, in the ordinances that have to be signed, the mission must be given to the commander of the Goiânia Special Operations Brigade to arrest Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday [18.dez.2022]in his house, like he does with everyone”says the soldier in the record.

When answering the investigators' questions, Virgílio confirmed that he was the author of the audio.

OPERATION TEMPUS VERITATIS

On February 8, 2024, the PF launched operation Tempus Veritatis (from Latin, “Time of Truth”) against the former president and his allies for an alleged coup attempt to try to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic.

PF report sent to the STF states that Bolsonaro received an alleged draft requesting the arrest of ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes, in addition to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The draft would have been the subject of meetings called by Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada with members of his government and active military personnel.