Colonel Matviychuk: Patriot is not suitable for the conditions of the Ukrainian conflict

American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) are not suitable for the conditions of the Ukrainian military conflict, says retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained why Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recognized these systems as ineffective.

“I wouldn’t criticize this equipment, it’s designed for something a little different. Patriot is a zonal air defense (AD), which should provide coverage for a large area. And such precise objects as guided air bombs – even if it sees them, it simply cannot react to them. The Patriot system itself is not designed for this,” he said.

Patriot is an operational-strategic weapon, and they are trying to put it at the forefront. Of course, this is why Patriot does not have time to respond to our small missiles and bombs Anatoly Matviychukretired colonel

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Ukrainian leader said that Patriot air defense systems are not capable of defending against strikes by Russian guided air bombs. According to him, Kyiv needs to receive thousands of Patriot missiles per month to achieve a noticeable result. “Each missile costs about three million, and it’s not just a question of money. You know that they simply don’t produce that many,” the politician explained.