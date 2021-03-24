The former head of the drug control department of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Western Administrative District of Moscow, Colonel Andrei Shchirov, who was dismissed from the authorities after the case of journalist Ivan Golunov, fled Russia. It is reported by TASS citing a source in the judiciary.

According to him, the ex-policeman is a witness in the case against his colleagues, accused of numerous violations during the arrest of the journalist. Recently, Shchirov stopped answering calls from the court and did not come for interrogation.

As the source of the agency noted, the witness, presumably, disappeared abroad.

Earlier, journalist Ivan Golunov published a video with his illegal detention in the summer of 2019, during which the police planted drugs on him. The video shows Golunov’s movements after leaving the house, the routes of police officers, the arrest of a journalist, his passing a medical examination and a search.

The police officers for the Moscow closed joint-stock company Igor Lyakhovets, Roman Feofanov, Maksim Umetbaev, Akbar Sergaliev and Denis Konovalov were accused of creating an organized criminal group and purchasing drugs on the black market to plant them on a journalist. The police were counting on getting a promotion for this.

Meduza correspondent Ivan Golunov was detained in Moscow on June 6, 2019. He was charged with attempted drug trafficking and placed under house arrest. Gross violations during the arrest of the journalist and the clearly provocative nature of the criminal prosecution caused a sharp public outcry: activists gathered outside the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow demanding the release of Golunov. On June 11, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced the termination of the criminal case against the journalist and his release.