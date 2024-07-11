Colonel Matviychuk allowed the DPR to come under full control of the Russian Federation by autumn

Russia may complete the work on taking the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) under full control by the fall of 2024, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk suggested in a conversation. The specialist spoke about the state of forces in the region in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Gorlovka, Avdiivka, Chasov Yar – these are all links in one task. Russian military are destroying the enemy in the administrative territories of the DPR. The task is to reach the borders and complete the work,” the colonel said.

At the moment, according to Matviychuk, the military is cutting off the logistics routes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and is gradually pushing back the enemy.

“There is a direction to Kramatorsk, Slavyansk. We are cutting off logistics routes. It is impossible to name the exact timeframe for completing this work, but I think that taking control of the DPR should be completed by autumn,” concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier, the head of the region, Denis Pushilin, reported that the front line was moving away from Gorlovka, which is regularly subjected to shelling.