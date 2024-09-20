DPR NM Colonel Basurin: Russia has changed its frontal tactics for liberating Donbass

Russia has changed its tactics for liberating Donbass, now the Russian Armed Forces are not taking large settlements head-on, but bypassing them, as if “capturing them in pincers.” This was stated by retired Colonel of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin on air channel Sputnik.

“In this way, we force the enemy to leave the positions where he was. This was very clearly visible now in Ukrainsk, which we liberated,” the colonel gave an example. He also said that similar tactics have begun to be used in Gornyak and Selidovo, for which serious battles are underway.

According to Basurin, the new combat strategy is designed to reduce losses of the Russian Armed Forces and increase the number of liberated settlements. Despite the fact that the advancement with such tactics is somewhat slower, it is more effective. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot predict where the main attack will be made.

Earlier, former head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Yuriy Lutsenko spoke about the consequences of taking Pokrovsk under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, this will open the way for Russian servicemen to the rear of the Ukrainian troops.