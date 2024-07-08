Colonel Alekhine allowed flooding of Kharkov by Ukraine during the advance of the Russian Armed Forces

Military observer, retired colonel Gennady Alekhin admitted that Ukraine could blow up two dams and flood part of the Kharkiv region, including the city itself, if Russian troops advance. His words are published by Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov in Telegram-channel.

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is considering the option of flooding Kharkov if Russian troops surround the city. I have such information,” the expert said.

Alekhine noted that the dams of the Travyanskoye and Pechenezhskoye reservoirs could be blown up. The destruction of these dams would lead to the flooding of large areas, and many populated areas would be under water.

Earlier, a Ukrainian marine said that the defense of the Kharkiv region was unprepared for the start of the Russian offensive. He added that the intensity of Russian drones in the Kharkiv direction is much higher than in the Kherson direction.