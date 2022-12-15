Christmas stage of the campaign ‘Lifelines‘ for the prevention of colorectal cancer, Sunday 18 December, at the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola hospital in Rome. From 10 to 15 in Piazza di San Bartolomeo all’Isola, adjacent to the hospital, the team of doctors directed by Sergio Alfieri will offer all the information regarding the pathology and its prevention. The objective is to inform citizens and make the hospital a point of reference and a center of excellence, not only at a regional but also a national level, on procedures for the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.

With nearly 50,000 diagnoses a year, the colorectal cancer it is in second place in Italy for incidence and mortality. Yet – recalls a note – adherence to screening initiatives in our country is still low. Only 48% of those interviewed in the age group between 50 and 69, the one most affected by the disease, report having performed one of the tests for the early diagnosis of colorectal cancer for preventive purposes in the recommended times and methods. And there are still large differences between Northern and Southern Italy. While in the northern regions the percentage of people who undergo check-ups is 69%, among the residents of the South it even drops to 27%.

“Over two years of the pandemic have made the launch of prevention and therapeutic pathways more complex and delayed, with great damage to people’s health, resulting in increasingly long waiting lists for examinations, often life-saving such as colonoscopy as well as specialist visits” says Sergio Alfieri, Clinical-Scientific Director of Gemelli Isola, as well as Full Professor of Surgery at the Catholic University, Campus of Rome. “These problems delay the diagnosis of colorectal cancer and can even make a disease that would otherwise be incurable it would be; for this very reason, together with general practitioners, we will soon launch a dedicated clinic to facilitate the population’s access to prevention, diagnosis and hospital treatment services whenever doctors operating in the area suspect or diagnose a tumor of the colon rectum”.

Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson Medtech, is giving its contribution to the initiative, making available to the hospital and citizens the information materials of the international ‘Lifeline’ campaign which this year has crossed all of Italy – from Lombardy to Sicily – involving over 1,000 people who were able to receive information on the disease and on the screenings offered by the National Health Service. The reproduction of a colon in ‘inflatable’ format of about 12 meters in size will also be installed, useful for closely observing how colorectal cancer develops.

Information material will be offered to citizens with the aim of increasing their awareness of the different stages of the disease and what are the signs to learn to recognize it, with the aim of intercepting its onset as soon as possible and defining the approach most effective treatment in the early stages of the disease.

“As Johnson & Johnson Medtech, we have always been committed to protecting people’s health and well-being and to making citizens aware of the importance of prevention. An even more central theme, when it comes to oncological pathologies, where early diagnosis and timely treatment are essential to deal with the disease. This is why we are happy to support the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola Hospital in the need to inform and raise awareness among citizens, providing them with simple materials and tools to encourage the return to screening pathways, as well as the right care for patients, who pandemic has significantly limited”, concludes Luca De Agostini, General Manager of Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech.