Colón and Godoy Cruz put together a frantic match in Santa Fe, with a dozen goal situations, with several defensive errors, with many virtues in attack, with offensive ambition but at the end with a 2 to 2 that did not finish convincing the local , despite the fact that he is still the comfortable leader of zone A of the League Cup, nor the visitor, who seemed to say goodbye to the chance to enter the decisive instances despite the fact that the accounts still allow him a little hope (he is to 3 points from the last one who is qualifying but has 5 teams above him in the table).

The game had offered few emotions in the beginning. Just a corner kick from Ramírez that closed and bounced off the crossbar of Burián’s goal and two good responses from Espínola to two shots from Farías, always spicy in attack. Only that had elapsed in half an hour of play, until Pulga Rodríguez touched the ball with his left boot to score 1-0.

It is true that his partner Farías finished pushing the ball, but the judge scored the Tucumán crack as the author (he reached 6 in the tournament). After that, the game moved to the rhythm that Lértora impregnated for the local. The former Godoy Cruz midfielder was the one who administered the ball when Eduardo Domínguez’s men decided to delay and wait to get out quickly.

The second half was another story. It was transformed into a shock of pure vertigo, with Colón always more dangerous (in two minutes he had transformed Espínola into a figure) but with defensive inattentions not so common that they appeared: he only received 6 goals in the tournament but 5 were in the last two days .

The 1 to 1 of Martín Ojeda had already given signs that the people of Mendoza had what to do harm and that they planned to exploit them. And the scenario was not even changed when Domínguez’s team quickly recovered from equality with the same goal from Rodríguez.

It is that Godoy Cruz had chosen a path: to attack directly, without restraint and without caring about the consequences of that. As I had already done against Racing in Avellaneda a couple of dates ago. The 2 to 2 of Ojeda after a new defensive error in Colón’s retreat (Goltz came out too high to try to cut) transferred that idea of ​​Gallego Méndez to the result. Then the midfield vanished and became only the launching pad for one attack and another on each side. Ojeda headed the post for Godoy Cruz’s 3-2. And Sandoval deflected the triumph of the premises with his head. This was the game during the last quarter of an hour. With two teams only focused on adding three but also exposing their weaknesses. As for everyone who stared at the game Sunday night to have taken note.