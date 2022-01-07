Oncologist Andrei Bazylev named the symptoms of bowel cancer, which many people do not pay attention to.

So, according to him, weight loss, constant bitterness in the mouth, as well as pain in the left hypochondrium can indicate the development of a dangerous disease.

“Many people suffer from disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, and most do not pay enough attention to the various symptoms, although they may be the first signs of cancer. First of all, it is worth paying attention to symptoms such as unreasonable weight loss, constant bitterness in the mouth, a feeling of discomfort or pain in the left hypochondrium, “Bazylev said. Channel five…

The doctor noted that the listed symptoms are not necessarily signs of oncology, but if they are present, it is worth undergoing an examination.

