The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center stressed the importance of conducting early detection examinations for colorectal cancer, the most common cancer among men, and the second among women in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while specialists have identified four behavioral patterns that can contribute to reducing the incidence of colorectal cancer.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City announced the launch of the “Where Women Take Care of Women” campaign, to encourage them to undergo colonoscopies with the aim of obtaining an early diagnosis and achieving better results, as part of the awareness activities on colon cancer during the month of March.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health advised all members of the community of both sexes, and adults aged 40 years and over, to have a blood test in the stool once a year, or to perform a colonoscopy once every 10 years, and the center called on people carrying genetic genes that make them more vulnerable to infection. Cancer patients or their medical records or their families’ medical records indicate the incidence of colon and rectal cancer, in addition to those with colitis or irritable bowel syndrome, to undergo colonoscopy once every year or every five years according to the doctor’s discretion.

The center explained that colonoscopy allows the doctor to look inside the colon and rectum using a thin, flexible tube called a colonoscope, and there is a small camera at the head of the tube that can take pictures or video of the colon lining, as this examination helps to discover polyps, polyps, and malignant tumors, and through it it can be done. Tissue sampling and polyp removal, and colonoscopy is one of the most accurate early detection methods for colorectal cancer.

The center pointed out that it has recently updated the recommendations of early screening for colorectal cancer in line with scientific developments and the latest global recommendations, and to achieve the highest levels of prevention of this type of cancer.

The center emphasized that compliance with the recommendations of early detection examinations for colorectal cancer is preventive measures that contribute to the detection of polyps before they lead to any symptoms or turn into cancer, pointing out that since 2012, cases of colon and rectal cancer have reached about 845 cases in The emirate of Abu Dhabi, 42% of which were detected in early stages as a result of routine tests to detect the disease.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi indicated that data released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention show that colorectal cancers are among the most deadly in the country, accounting for more than 12% of cancer deaths in 2017, the latest year for which national data are available in this regard. He pointed out that simple changes in dietary pattern and eating habits, exercise, regular screening, and commitment to the National Program for the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer can significantly reduce the incidence of these cancers.

Abu Dhabi gastroenterologist, Dr. Ammar Khair said: “We are all vulnerable to colon and rectal cancer, and none of us is safe from contracting it. However, disease prevention is easy by performing a simple, safe and quick examination, such as a colonoscopy or stool examination.” Noting that many cases of colon and rectal cancer were of healthy young men and women, who did not smoke, and had no family history of infection with this disease, and it was possible to prevent most of these cases by conducting an appropriate medical examination.

Khair added: “There are lifestyle factors that can reduce the risk of developing the disease. Quitting smoking, increasing physical activity, eating more fiber-rich foods and eating less red meat reduces the risk of colon cancer. And rectum.

Dr. Michael Wallace, a consultant in diseases of the liver and digestive system and head of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, warned of a false belief that colon cancer affects males only, stressing that this is not statistically and biologically correct because females are also vulnerable to cancer Colon, and they should be encouraged to have regular endoscopies.

“Colonoscopy is a test that explores changes and abnormal tissue in the large intestine (colon) and the rectum,” he said. During an endoscopy, a flexible tube (colonoscope) is inserted through the rectum. An accurate video camera at the end of the tube allows the doctor to view the entire inner lining of the colon. And when necessary, he can remove polyps. ”

Noura Al Ali, a consultant general and colon and rectal surgeon at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said that some women have reservations about hearing the word colonoscopy, despite their awareness of its importance in early detection of precancerous transformations, such as polyps and other abnormal tissues. “The endoscopy process itself makes them embarrassing, so it is our responsibility as health care providers to adopt an understanding and compassionate approach to ensure that they agree to the procedure, and to ensure that the operation is performed by specialized doctors who understand the nature of their concerns, including seven endoscopy specialists,” she added.

