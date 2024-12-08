Colon or large intestine cancer or colorectal cancer lies in the final part of the digestive tract. Mostly, this type of cancer begins with the appearance of non-cancerous adenomatous polyps, but which can become malignant. More than 37,000 people are diagnosed with this type of cancer in Spain. It affects women and men equally.

Causes of colon cancer

Hereditary

It has not been possible to identify the exact origin of all cases of colon cancer, but it is known that there is an important hereditary component because the relationship between the disease and certain distortions in DNA has been proven. These are healthy cells that we do not know why they are damaged and become cancerous. At that moment they destroy what is around them and are capable of going to other parts of the body and causing metastasis.

Symptoms of colon cancer

They are not always obvious

The main problem in reacting in time to the disease is that it does not always present easily identifiable symptoms, but there are some signs that are almost always repeated:

– Changes in intestinal routine, such as constant diarrhea and constipation.

– Rectal bleeding.

– Abdominal pain.

– Fatigue.

– Unexplained weight loss.

There are some factors that increase the risk of suffering from this disease.

– Age. It is proven that the majority of cases occur after the age of 50.

– Reiteration. Having had colon cancer predisposes you to having it again.

– Hereditary component.

– Diet. You must follow a diet rich in fiber and low in fat. The opposite increases the risk.

– Suffer from an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

– Absence of physical exercise.

– Obesity.

– Alcoholism.

– Smoking.

Diagnosis of colon cancer

Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is the most effective method to look for polyps. It is best to have this test regularly because a cure is very likely if the disease is treated in its initial episode. The main problem is that the symptoms are not evident at first, making it difficult to suspect that you have this disease.

Performing a colonoscopy allows, at the same time, to eliminate any polyps that may be discovered during this test. At the same time, the doctor may order a blood test to confirm the presence of carcinoembryonic antigen and to check the functioning of other parts of the body such as the liver or kidneys. If it is confirmed that the patient has colon cancer, tests will be carried out to find out what level the patient is at. On many occasions, surgery has already been performed to remove the polyps.

The stages of colon cancer are usually these:

– Stage I. The cancer remains in the colon.

– Stage II. The cancer has grown beyond the wall of the colon or rectum, but has not reached the lymph nodes.

– Stage III. The cancer has infected nearby lymph nodes.

– Stage IV. The cancer has spread to other organs in the body.

Colon cancer treatment and medication

Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy

To know what type of treatment is optimal, you must know with certainty what stage of development the disease is in. In any case, there are basically three methods: surgical intervention, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

If the colon cancer is not very advanced, minimally invasive surgery can be used:

– Colonoscopy. The goal is to eliminate the polyps.

– Endoscopy. Polyps are removed, and if they are large, part of the lining of the colon may also have to be removed.

– Laparoscopic surgery. It is used when colonoscopy does not help to remove some polyps.

If the cancer went beyond the colon, you can use these techniques:

– Removal of part of the colon. The doctor removes the segment of the colon that is invaded by cancer cells.

– Removal of lymph nodes.

When the disease is very advanced, surgery is sometimes performed to try to improve symptoms such as colon obstruction.

The use of chemotherapy is very common, which consists of administering drugs that destroy malignant cells. Chemotherapy usually comes after surgery. Radiation therapy is also commonly used to destroy cells infected by cancer, but it is done through X-rays. Sometimes a radiation plan is administered with the aim of reducing the size of a polyp before surgery to remove it. Another less common technique is immunotherapy.

Colon cancer prevention

Follow healthy lifestyle habits

The best prevention is to undergo a colonoscopy every so often when you are over 50 years old. In addition, it is positive to follow healthy lifestyle guidelines.

– Frequent physical exercise.

– Balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber.

– Do not smoke and drink alcohol in small quantities.

– Do not fall into obesity.

