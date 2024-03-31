The Colorectal cancer cases are increasing among the young population in Mexico, according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Although for years the focus has been primarily on breast and prostate cancer, efforts are now being redirected toward tumors of the digestive system, including the esophagus, stomach, colon, rectum and anus.

Dr. Erika Betzabé Ruiz García, holder of the Translational Medicine Diploma in Oncology at the UNAM Faculty of Medicine and Director of Teaching at the National Cancer Institute (INCan), explains that until recentlye used to think of colorectal cancer as a single organ, when in fact it is a continuum, a tube that encompasses both the colon and the rectum. This distinction is vital since treatment varies between both types of cancer.

The most alarming thing is that the People born after the 1990s have a higher risk of developing rectal cancer than colon cancer.. This change in the age pattern is largely attributed to factors related to diet, such as a low-fiber diet, lack of water and high consumption of processed foods, according to Dr. Ruiz García.

Despite this increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer among young people, prejudices and stigmas still persist around this type of cancer . Unlike breast or other cancers, colorectal cancer remains a taboo topic that few want to talk about. However, it is crucial to highlight that early detection can make a difference in prognosis and treatment.

In Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the mortality rate from colorectal cancer among men between 30 and 59 years old is 0.60 per 10 thousand, which underlines the importance of addressing this problem urgently. .

Worldwide, colorectal cancer is the second cause of cancer death in both men and women. With a total of more than one million cases estimated in 2020, it is clear that this is a public health problem that requires immediate attention and greater emphasis on prevention and early diagnosis.

Today, March 31, marks World Colon Cancer Day and National Colorectal Cancer Day, an occasion to inform and raise awareness among the population about the importance of prevention and timely diagnosis.

It is essential that both young people and adults be alert to symptoms and seek medical attention if they experience changes in bowel habits or unexplained bleeding.